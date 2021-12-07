GP surgeries were already under pressure before the pandemic.

But Covid has led to a dramatic increase in remote consultations, and practices have also been helping in the drive to get people vaccinated.

BBC South East's health correspondent Mark Norman went behind the scenes at a large practice in Faversham, Kent, to see how the system is coping.

