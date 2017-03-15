The reindeer is our favourite Christmas animal - but how much that we hear about it in festive stories is true?

Well, despite what Hollywood says - they don't like carrots, and only the female reindeer have antlers during the winter months.

But Sally Holt, who has looked after reindeer for seven years, says we can learn a lot from the animal if we look beyond the myths.

"They are quite inspiring," said Sally, who works at Wildwood, an animal park near Canterbury, Kent.

"You feel protected by them. They are herd animals that look after each other, and you do feel part of that when you go into the enclosure."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.