The adoptive family of a boy who inspired a campaigned for harsher sentences for child abusers have praised his determination.

Child abusers in England and Wales could face life in jail under tougher sentencing plans unveiled by ministers.

It follows a campaign for Tony's Law by the adoptive family of seven-year-old Tony Hudgell, who had both legs amputated following abuse.

Paula Hudgell, Tony's adoptive mother, said: "He's an inspiration every day. He never complains, he carries on no matter what is thrown at him - all the challenges, he just gets back up and carries on."

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the legislation would provide "maximum protection to the most vulnerable".

