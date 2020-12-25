A man who runs a Christmas tree farm set up by his family in 1955 says only a real tree can make the festive period special.

Rob Schroeder took over Kingswood Christmas Trees, near Maidstone, Kent, some 40 years ago, after the farm was established by his father.

"It's so good to have a real Christmas tree because of the smell and the feel and appearance," says Mr Schroeder.

"A plastic tree is not a tree, is it?"

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

