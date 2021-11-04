Police video shows moment David Fuller arrested

A hospital worker has admitted murdering two women in 1987, and sexually abusing at least 100 female corpses, including children.

David Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, murdered Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Kent.

On the fourth day of his murder trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Fuller changed his plea to guilty.

He previously admitted sexually abusing bodies in two Kent hospital morgues over 12 years.

Kent Police have released video footage of the moment he was arrested.