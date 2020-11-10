Three men have been jailed for a total of nearly 10 years after leading police on a dangerous pursuit the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

A police car was rammed as it tried to stop the gang escaping following a ram-raid at a Co-op store on the Isle of Grain, Kent, in June 2021.

The damage caused by the criminals forced the shop to close for three days while repairs costing £35,000 were completed.

Driver Clint Londors, 48, and his accomplices Bradley Pearce, 39, and Jamie Turner, also 39, were jailed at Maidstone Crown Court.