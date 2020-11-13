The 25-year-old who's been a clown for two decades

Lucien Santus has been a clown since he was four years old, and is the seventh generation of a travelling circus family.

The 25-year-old performer describes circus life as being "very hard", but says it comes with glitz, glamour and "a lot of mud".

He has returned to the big top after the pandemic forced him to take on other jobs, and although he thinks it "sounds cringey," he loves performing "because it's nice to see other people smile."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner