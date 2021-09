A brother and sister from Kent are being touted as among the most promising young tennis prospects in the UK.

Julie, 11, and eight-year-old Maty, from Canterbury, have attracted acclaim after winning youth tournaments for several years.

Julie trains at Bromley Tennis Academy where 18-year-old British sensation Emma Raducanu started out.

She said: "My ambition is to be the world's number one player."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner