It's been a bumper summer of knickerbocker glories and sundaes after a "difficult period" in the history of a family ice cream business which dates back more than 100 years, its owner says.

Bibi Morelli Schofield, who runs Morelli's in Broadstairs, Kent, said: "After the last couple of years, everybody has been very excited to finally be out and about."

The company was set up by her great, great grandfather in 1907.

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk