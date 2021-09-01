From 1781 until 1789 the rector of Teston near Maidstone was James Ramsey, who had previously been a Royal Navy surgeon.

While serving in the West Indies he witnessed the horrors of the slave trade, an experience which led him to become one of Britain's leading advocates for the abolition of slavery.

In the latest of BBC South East's On The Map series, Sara Thornton finds out why villagers want his role in the fight against the slave trade to be remembered.

