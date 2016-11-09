Basketball: Chatham teenager gets scholarship to play for top US side
A teenager from Kent has been awarded a scholarship to play basketball for a top American team.
Tamara Fournillier-Onadeko, 18, from Chatham, recently arrived in Chicago, where she will be playing for the University of Illinois for the next four years.
She said: "It's important to me to be a role model for young, black girls. There are less opportunities for us."
Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.