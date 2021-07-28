The RNLI has released footage of a group, including young children, being rescued in the English Channel.

The charity, which is called out to rescue dinghies off the coast of Kent and Sussex, said they have faced desperate situations.

During the summer small children and woman have been found suffering from heatstroke and dehydration.

The video shows about 12 people in a dinghy being pulled to safety in November 2019.

