A 19-year-old lifeguard said she is looking forward to welcoming huge crowds of beach visitors which are expected over the summer.

Angel Foster, based in Margate, Kent, is among hundreds of lifeguards who have been undergoing extra training to manage larger crowds who are staycationing due to foreign travel restrictions.

The RNLI says it is expecting its "busiest ever" summer, with up to 30m people on Britain's beaches over the next few weeks - double the figure from last year.

Ms Foster said: "It's a great opportunity for people to come down and see the coastline."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner

