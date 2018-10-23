A man has been jailed for driving offences after he repeatedly rammed a police car.

Cameron McGlaughlin, 22, from Charing, Kent, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 18 months.

He was stopped by police for driving an unlicensed vehicle, before he sped off and then tried to flee on foot in Ashford, Kent.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

