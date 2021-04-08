The dramatic moment a lorry crashed through the barriers of a motorway and was left hanging over the side of a bridge was caught on camera.

The images show the lorry jack-knifing across the carriageway before it almost plunged onto the A2 near junction 2 of the M25, south of Dartford, Kent.

A section of the M25 and part of the A2 were shut in both directions for the recovery operation following the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Footage from Max Ellington.

