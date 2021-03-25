Some rough sleepers are again returning to the streets after leaving emergency accommodation provided during the pandemic, the charity Time for the Homeless has said.

It is a year since the government launched its “Everyone In” initiative - a policy to provide immediate housing to the homeless.

In January local authorities were urged by the government to redouble their efforts to provide a roof over the head for rough sleepers.

Despite this, some people, including Mark Summers from Kent, are struggling to find a place.

Video journalist: Colin Campbell