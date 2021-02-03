A barber in Kent has been caught on camera breaching Covid-19 regulations by arranging a lockdown haircut.

Kent Police released body-worn footage of the moment the man took a call from a prospective customer who said he was waiting for his haircut at the back of the shop in Northfleet.

The barber was fined. Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said officers "will not hesitate in taking action against those who blatantly ignore lockdown measures".