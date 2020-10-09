Kent Police say people who break lockdown rules are not only putting themselves at risk, but also their families and anyone else they might come into contact with.

It comes as BBC South East obtained body-worn footage of rule breakers, including a driver who said she had coronavirus after being pulled over by officers in Folkestone.

Kent Police has so far issued more than 1,000 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, with more than 200 of those issued in a single recent weekend.

The force promised to continue enforcing the rules "robustly" to prevent lives being put at risk.

"I make no apology for the amount of fines we're giving out," said Supt Peter Steinhuis.