Karen Mannering contracted Covid-19 towards the end of her pregnancy, at the start of the pandemic.

An emotional video from her hospital bed of her appealing for people to follow lockdown rules quickly went viral.

Ten months on, she and her son are now back home in Herne Bay, Kent, despite him needing an operation for a serious kidney condition, which was discovered because Karen had Covid-19.

In her bid to regain full fitness, she has been taking part in daily workouts. She said: "I'm determined to get back to being fit and healthy."