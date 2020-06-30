A former PE teacher and triple jumper who had to quit competitive sport has now carved out a successful career as a fitness vlogger.

Matt Morsia, from Hythe, Kent, has racked up more than a quarter of a billion views on his YouTube channel, which has two million subscribers.

He said he became "addicted" to vlogging after injury put paid to his sporting career, and that he had now found the "knack of making viral videos".

Video producer: Stuart Maisner