At the age of 79, George Bailey still cycles around his home village in Kent every morning to deliver newspapers.

The pensioner, from Headcorn, is undeterred by age, bad weather or even the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "Basically, it's to try and keep fit. I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it."

As he approaches his 80th birthday, George is considering retiring, but said he would only call it a day if a reliable successor can be found.