There has been a big increase in cases of chronic loneliness since the start of the pandemic, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The biggest problem is reported among those living alone, those renting, in poorer paid jobs and the young.

Francis Nwajei, who is living in Strood and has been on his own for 10 years, said: "I feel troubled when people run away from me as if I have a contagious disease."