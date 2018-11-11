People across the South East fell silent to remember the war dead on Armistice Day, despite the restrictions of England's second lockdown due to Covid-19.

Small ceremonies with social distancing measures in place were held in Kent, Sussex and Surrey to remember the servicemen and women who have died in conflicts since the start of World War One.

Elsewhere, millions of people across the UK also observed a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT, including at Westminster Abbey where a special service was held attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.