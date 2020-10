A 97-year-old has been honoured by the Dutch government for his role in helping liberate their country in World War Two.

Ken Washer was one of thousands of British paratroopers who took part in the Battle of Arnhem.

Mr Washer was captured, but has now received the Dutch government's highest civilian award at his home near Tunbridge Wells, Kent. The medal was presented to him by one of his modern counterparts from the Netherlands.