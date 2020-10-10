The parents of a baby who died seven days after an emergency delivery have welcomed the announcement an NHS trust is to be prosecuted over his death.

Harry Richford died a week after he was born at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent, 2017.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust had now been charged with exposing Harry and his mother Sarah Richford to significant risk of avoidable harm.

The Richford family said they were pleased the CQC had made "this landmark decision". The trust has apologised "unreservedly" to the family over its failings.