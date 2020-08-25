Media player
Andre Bent murder: 'It's never going to get easier'
The family of a man murdered outside a nightclub say living without him is "never going to get easier".
Andre Bent was stabbed with a machete in a street in Maidstone, Kent.
Speaking on the first anniversary of his death, Andre's sister Michaela Bent described him as a "pivotal part" of the household.
25 Aug 2020
