Video
Kent boy, 11, invents and sells his own game
Schoolboy Danny created a game during lockdown which proved such a success he set up a stall in his home town of Tonbridge, Kent.
The 11-year-old created Jesture, a card game in the style of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
21 Aug 2020
