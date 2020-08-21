Boy, 11, invents and sells his own game
Schoolboy Danny created a game during lockdown which proved such a success he set up a stall in his home town of Tonbridge, Kent.

The 11-year-old created Jesture, a card game in the style of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

