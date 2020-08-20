Video

A near miss involving a train and a group of walkers near Sevenoaks has prompted Network Rail to issue a safety warning.

Footage from on board the Blackfriars to Sevenoaks Thameslink train caught the moment it came close to hitting a group of five people on a foot crossing.

With the warmer weather and easing of Covid-19 restrictions leading to more people using foot crossings, Network Rail urged people to take care around the railway network.