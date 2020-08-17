Gardener and robin are dynamic duo
Video

Tame robin becomes 'good friend' to aspiring photographer

When Tony Putman goes to work as a gardener, he has a constant companion: a robin.

Mr Putman, from Crowborough, East Sussex, has trained Bob the robin to eat out of his hand when he works in the garden in Edenbridge, Kent.

Their relationship has lasted two years and allowed Tony to take his passion for wildlife photography to new levels.

Video journalist: Bob Dale

