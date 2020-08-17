Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tame robin becomes 'good friend' to aspiring photographer
When Tony Putman goes to work as a gardener, he has a constant companion: a robin.
Mr Putman, from Crowborough, East Sussex, has trained Bob the robin to eat out of his hand when he works in the garden in Edenbridge, Kent.
Their relationship has lasted two years and allowed Tony to take his passion for wildlife photography to new levels.
Video journalist: Bob Dale
17 Aug 2020
