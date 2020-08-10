Police officers injured after beach party
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greatstone beach party: Four police officers injured

Four police officers were injured and a 29-year-old man has been arrested after a large beach gathering.

Hundreds of people assembled on Greatstone beach, in Kent, on Sunday.

Organisers say the gathering was being held for underprivileged young people from London, but more people turned up than expected.

  • 10 Aug 2020