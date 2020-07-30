Footage of migrants crossing the English Channel

Video

On a day when more than 200 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats, this footage was reportedly shot showing one boat heading towards the Kent coast.

The immigration minister Chris Philip said the number of boat crossings was "unacceptably high".

The Home Office said the 20 boats were intercepted between about 03:20 BST and about 15:30.

The 202 migrants on board, who presented themselves as being from Yemen, Iran, Sudan, Eritrea, Palestine, Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Chad, Mali and Iraq, were brought to Dover and transferred to immigration officials.