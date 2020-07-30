Video

Charlie Elphicke, the former Conservative MP for Dover has been convicted of three sexual assaults.

He'd denied the charges, but was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.

The attacks, which were on two women, took place in 2007 and 2016.

Natalie Dawson, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Elphicke "used his position of power and authority over his victim".