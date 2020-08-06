Inside a toilet roll factory
Coronavirus: Toilet roll factory hopes to keep up with demand

It was one of the most sought-after items during the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown, toilet roll was in short supply across the UK.

At the Kimberly-Clark mill in Northfleet, Kent, 1.5m rolls are produced daily. Will that be enough to stave off a future shortage?

