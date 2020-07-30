The impacts of coastal erosion
Coastal erosion: Landslide leaves house hanging over cliff

A landslide which destroyed a cliff-top house was caused by coastal erosion, experts believe.

The property on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent went over the cliff in stages last month.

Dave Petley, a professor at the University of Sheffield who specialises in landslides, said it was a typical example of a "rotational landslide" caused by waves eroding the base of the cliff.

