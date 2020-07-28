Media player
Three jailed over Faversham and Herne Bay cannabis farms
Three men have been jailed after police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants in two sites.
The plants were being grown on a industrial site in Faversham and in the basement of a shop in Herne Bay.
The men were sentenced to a total of seven years and one month after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis.
28 Jul 2020
