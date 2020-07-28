Three jailed after cannabis farms discovered
Three men have been jailed after police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants in two sites.

The plants were being grown on a industrial site in Faversham and in the basement of a shop in Herne Bay.

The men were sentenced to a total of seven years and one month after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis.

