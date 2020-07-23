'It just gives everyone a voice'
Gravesend talent agency makes film about lockdown

A drama about the effects of lockdown, covering topics including mental health, isolation and abuse, is being produced by Gravesend group GTown Talents.

The film's director, Pierre Jermaine, said: "I feel like it just gives everyone a voice."

Producer: Josie Hannett.

