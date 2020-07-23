Media player
Gravesend talent agency makes film about lockdown
A drama about the effects of lockdown, covering topics including mental health, isolation and abuse, is being produced by Gravesend group GTown Talents.
The film's director, Pierre Jermaine, said: "I feel like it just gives everyone a voice."
Producer: Josie Hannett.
23 Jul 2020
