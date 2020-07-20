Hundreds of migrant boats stored in Dover

Media player
Channel migrants: Hundreds of boats stored in Dover
Hundreds of migrant boats have been filmed being stored at a location in Dover.
Since the beginning of the year, 2,800 people have crossed the English Channel in small dinghies.
20 Jul 2020
