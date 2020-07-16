Family of six crammed into damp flat
Thanet mum's 'worry' over severe damp in council flat

A family of six, who are living in a damp two-bedroom flat, have been told the conditions could threaten the health of their children.

The youngest is a five-month-old baby, who a midwife has said could develop respiratory problems or be at increased risk of cot death.

Thanet District Council said it is trying to find the family larger accommodation, but is being hampered by a shortage of affordable housing.

