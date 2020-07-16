Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thanet mum's 'worry' over severe damp in council flat
A family of six, who are living in a damp two-bedroom flat, have been told the conditions could threaten the health of their children.
The youngest is a five-month-old baby, who a midwife has said could develop respiratory problems or be at increased risk of cot death.
Thanet District Council said it is trying to find the family larger accommodation, but is being hampered by a shortage of affordable housing.
-
16 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-53423013/thanet-mum-s-worry-over-severe-damp-in-council-flatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window