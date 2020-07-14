Media player
GCSE and A Level pupils 'so nervous' about results
Under normal circumstances GCSE and A Level students would have finished their exams by now, but this year they have not sat any.
Instead, their results will be determined from evidence such as mock exams and coursework.
Eva, Alex, Bethany and Joe were all due to take exams this year and are waiting anxiously for results day.
Journalist: Josie Hannett, Camera: Kieran Coyle, Graphics: Anna Hamer
