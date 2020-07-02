'How do I make travel films when I can't travel?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'How do I make travel films when I can't travel?'

Travel vlogger Bogdan Alexe has had to come up with new ways make films.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Jul 2020