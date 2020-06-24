Video

Four mixed-race teenagers have spoken of the racism they faced growing up in Kent.

The group hope to raise awareness of the impacts of racist comments and microaggressions, which are indirect or subtle forms of prejudice and discrimination.

Dylan Downs, Felicia Buena, Josh Denny and Kane McArthur have all taken part in Black Lives Matter protests in Kent.

Ms Downs, 19, said she moved from Ramsgate to Nottingham to try and shield her son from racism.

Video journalist: Josie Hannett