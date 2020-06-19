Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Covid-19: Viral video mother Karen Mannering gives birth
A woman whose hospital bed appeal for others to obey lockdown rules went viral has given birth.
Karen Mannering, from Herne Bay, Kent, was six months pregnant when she contracted Covid-19. She was hospitalised and developed pneumonia in both lungs.
Now recovered, Ms Mannering told the BBC: "I just wanted everyone to know it's not a joke, take it seriously".
