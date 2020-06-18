Covid-19 coma: 'It's every mum's worst nightmare'
A young woman with Down's syndrome, who contacted coronavirus and was in a coma for two weeks, is learning to walk and talk again.

Natalie Stephens, from Broadstairs, Kent, said she was determined to get her life "back to normal".

She is now raising money for Mencap, the charity which has been helping her with her recovery.

