'It's a war'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BAME doctors are more likely to contract the virus

Family GPs have been on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

Doctors from BAME backgrounds are facing extra risks, with a recent report from Public Health England finding coronavirus deaths are disproportionately high among non-white patients and medical professionals.

But the GPs at this health centre in Kent say this won't stop them doing their jobs.

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Expecting recommendations for action and change'