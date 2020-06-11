Media player
Bluewater shopping centre prepares to reopen
From 15 June non-essential shops in England can reopen for the first time in three months.
But customers and retailers will have to follow strict social distancing guidelines.
This is how Bluewater, one of the country's biggest shopping centres, is getting ready for the reopening.
11 Jun 2020
