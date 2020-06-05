Teen stuck at home instead of Royal Ballet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teen stuck at home instead of starting at Royal Ballet

James Large was the only male British dancer to be offered a contract at the Royal Ballet this year.

The 18-year-old from Tunbridge Wells should be heading for London this summer to begin his career.

But with the lockdown putting those plans on hold, he and his family have had to improvise to keep up with the demands of his training.

  • 05 Jun 2020