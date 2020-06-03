Media player
Lockdown diaries: 'People require a dignified death'
More than 140 people have died at a Kent hospice during April.
That's the highest monthly figure the Hospice in the Weald in Pembury, near Tunbridge Wells, has recorded.
Despite falling incomes hospices are trying to maintain services, but there have been some significant challenges around the way they deliver care.
Staff at the charity have been recording video diaries of their lockdown experiences.
03 Jun 2020
