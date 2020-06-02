Charity food deliveries for African Caribbean elderly
Medway charity delivers food for African Caribbean elderly

Elderly members of Kent's African and Caribbean society have been getting deliveries of specialist food supplies from a charity.

"There's no better feeling than making people feel supported," volunteer Eli Thompson said.

The Medway African Caribbean Association is aiming to raise £25,000 to continue the deliveries.

