Dunkirk: ‘We had nowhere to go’
Fred Dalton had been in France since the outbreak of World War Two.

In May 1940 the 20-year-old artilleryman found himself sheltering in a hole on Dunkirk beach as he waited for a ship to take him to Dover.

On the 80th anniversary Fred, who is now 100, vividly remembers the three days he spent there.

  • 26 May 2020