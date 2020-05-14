Man jailed over 80-year-old woman street attack
Video

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to robbing a pensioner.

Craig Creasey, 39, attacked 80-year-old Maureen Pledger after speaking to her outside a shop in St John’s Avenue, Sittingbourne, on 14 April.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to 16 months imprisonment.

  • 14 May 2020